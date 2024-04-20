Nevada wildlife officials looking for people who illegally released turkeys

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is looking for two individuals who illegally released about 25 turkeys onto the Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area, which is about 100 miles north of Las Vegas.

Wildlife officials said the incident happened on April 9 after staff found the animals at the south end of Nesbit Lake.

The wardens were able to locate a witness that saw a white truck with a crew cab towing a horse trailer heading in that direction.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

During the investigation, game wardens also tracked down security footage from a convenience store that showed the truck and trailer stopping for gas before heading north on U.S. Route 93.

The video showed the vehicle had a large dent on the passenger side door. However, investigators said the video didn't have a clear view of the license plate or the people in question.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

Investigators believe the suspects are from Clark County and are asking anyone who might recognize the vehicle or the person to contact the Department.

"Our hope is that someone might have seen or heard something or might recognize the vehicle from the photo. Any information could be key to this investigation," Game Warden Lt. John Anderson said. "At this time of year, those turkeys would have been making a whole lot of noise. Maybe there's a neighbor who notices a sudden drop in noise coming from over the fence. You never know what might be helpful."

Wildlife officials said they're also concerned about what could have happened to the turkeys if they hadn't been found.

"The birds released were likely either domestic turkeys or wild turkeys that have been fed by humans and habituated. That brings up a myriad of concerns, not the least of which is disease," Game Division Administration Shawn Espinosa said. "They could have any number of diseases that could be devastating to the wild bird population in the area."

Espinosa also said those types of turkeys "have no idea how to survive in the wild" since they have been pen-raised and/or fed by humans their entire life.

Anyone with information can contact the Nevada Department of Wildlife through the Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 992-3030 or by using the NDOW Tip app. The app can be downloaded for free through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the agency's website.