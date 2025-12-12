Nevada unemployment rate holds steady, Las Vegas rate ticks up in latest report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.3% in September, according to the latest economic data released this week.

The seasonally adjusted figure shows stability in the state's job market as residents prepare for the final weeks of 2025.

Regional unemployment rates varied across Nevada's metro areas. Las Vegas recorded a 5.7% unemployment rate, while Reno saw 4.3% and Carson City reported 4.2%. Mineral County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 10.2%.

For job seekers looking to improve their employment prospects, a major hiring event took place Friday in North Las Vegas. The job fair ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dolores Huerta Resource Center, featuring a partnership between the City of North Las Vegas and The Venetian.

The event offers positions across multiple sectors, including support staff, food and beverage, maintenance and other roles. Organizers encouraged applicants to bring resumes, photo identification and any right-to-work documents they possessed.

Job seekers were advised to prepare for on-the-spot interviews during the fair. Organizers expressed hope that the event would help connect unemployed residents with work opportunities before the new year begins.

