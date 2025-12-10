North Las Vegas and The Venetian team up for bilingual hiring event this Friday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas and The Venetian are hosting a joint hiring event Friday at the Dolores Huerta Resource Center, offering job seekers opportunities across multiple department with interviews available in both English and Spanish.

When: Friday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Dolores Huerta Resource Center, 1737 Hunkins Drive

Positions available include support staff, maintenance and food and beverage roles. Job seekers should bring resumes, photo identification and right to work documents if applicable.

Organizers said the event is free for anyone to attend.

Looking for more career opportunities or resources, find your local EmployNV Career Hub here.