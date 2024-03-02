Nevada System of Higher Education renews UNLV president's contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University of Nevada, Las Vegas President Keith E. Whitfield will continue to lead the university for the next four years.

On Friday, the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education renewed his contract.

According to the board, under Whitfield's leadership, UNLV had higher graduation rates and he has focused on "removing unnecessary roadblocks in student services, optimizing financial aid, and enhancing the enrollment process".

The board also mentioned how Whitfield guided the university and created new resources in the aftermath of the Dec. 6 shooting, which left three professors dead.

Whitfield became UNLV's 11th president on August 24, 2020 and he is also the university's first Black president. While Whitfield said he appreciates the board's confidence in him, there is still work to do.

"I am incredibly humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to continue leading UNLV. The job is not done and I am more committed than ever to helping our university move forward on our collective Top Tier strategic plan," Whitefield said in a statement. "I will continue to champion student success and wellness, foster innovation and research, and grow our reputation locally and nationally, while encouraging a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and excellence."