Black History Maker: Dr. Keith E. Whitfield

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dr. Keith E. Whitfield is the first Black president at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Whitfield became UNLV's 11th president on August 24, 2020.

Whitefield came from humble beginnings.

"My parents taught me how to work hard. I mean they were middle-class, blue-collar kind of folks, Whitfield said.

Whitefield was born in Japan, the son of a military dad and was raised in quite a few places.

"And then we landed in Michigan, Virginia, Colorado, Alabama, Illinois," Whitefield said.

Just like his upbringing, Whitfield went to school all around the country.

"I went to school in New Mexico, I also went to school in Texas, taught for a little while in Louisiana then went back to school in Colorado. Then, went to Pennsylvania, Penn State, North Carolina to Duke and then I became provost at Wayne State in Detroit Michigan," Whitfield said.

Whitfield is making history and hoping to make strides in diversity and inclusion within the UNLV community while encouraging the next generation of leaders.

Find out more about Dr. Whitefield, here.

