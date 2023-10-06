Nevada Supreme Court rules Jeff German's devices can be protected from police search

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court is protecting murdered investigative journalist Jeff German's electronic devices and advising the District Court to create a third-party team to assist in looking for evidence.

On Thursday, the court handed down a ruling stating Nevada's shield law, which protects journalists from revealing sources, still applies after a reporter dies.

"No reporter, former reporter or editorial employee of any newspaper, periodical or press association may be forced to disclose information gathered in the person's professional capacity or the source of any information gathered," the ruling reads in part.

German was found stabbed to death outside of his home on Sept. 2, 2022. Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was arrested days later for German's murder. He is serving as his own counsel in the criminal case against him.

Las Vegas police seized several electronic devices, including a phone and multiple laptops, as evidence in the murder investigation.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German worked, has argued that those devices contain confidential information and unpublished material as part of his reporting that should be protected from disclosure under federal and state law. However, LVMPD has argued that the Review-Journal "lacks standing" to get those devices back or "to assert any journalistic privileges over the material on the devices."

According to the Supreme Court, the devices may be searched for evidence stating the shield statute "is not absolute". However, they said the District Court must review the Review-Journal's proposed protocols. The ruling states that would include using "the Review-Journal and Telles' search team consisting of the Honorable Peggy A. Leen (retired) as the Special Master and David Roger, general counsel of the Police Protective Association as the Assistant Special Master." The ruling also adds the Special Master search team should be allowed to "employ a single technology service provider to assist with the technical aspects of the Review."

Last week, Telles asked a Clark County judge for a four to six-month continuance of his murder trial. He cited several reasons for asking for the delay including challenges to obtaining requested documents from LVMPD and evidence from German's seized devices.

Telles' next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.