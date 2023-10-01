Robert Telles asks for '4 to 6-month' continuance of murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Public Administrator Robert Telles asked a Clark County judge for a "four to six-month" continuance of his murder trial for the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

In a motion filed on Friday, Telles claims that his ability to prepare for the trial "has been hampered" due to the limitations of his current confinement at the Clark County Department of Correction. Telles' filing pointed to several alleged reasons for his concern about the November trial, which include challenges obtained requested documents from Metro and evidence from Jeff German's seized devices.

In a February jailhouse interview with Channel 13, Telles told 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears that representing himself would help get the case to trial faster than with an attorney.

"They had conveyed to me that while they were going to provide a vigorous defense, they wouldn't be able to get me to trial for at least two years," he said in the interview. "And for me, that was obviously a concern because I wanted my day in court sooner rather than later."

However, in the eight months since the interview, Telles has filed motions alleging misconduct by CCDC staff and attempting to recuse Judge Michelle Leavitt, who oversees the case.

Telles is due in court for the next hearing on October 18.