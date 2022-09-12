Outgoing Clark County administrator charged with murder in reporter's stabbing death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County elected official now faces criminal charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Outgoing Clark County public administrator Rob Telles faces a charge of open murder with enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and the victim being an older person.

German was found dead outside his home in northwest Las Vegas on Sept. 3. According to an arrest report, he died as a result of at least seven stab wounds.

Outgoing Clark County public administrator Rob Telles was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of German's murder.

In the formal document shared with KTNV, prosecutors allege Telles used a knife to kill German after "lying in wait" outside his home.

German published a series of articles highlighting issues within the Office of the Public Administrator, including allegations that Telles engaged in a relationship with a coworker. Telles lost reelection when he failed to advance from the June primary.

Telles' DNA was found underneath German's fingernails when medical examiners autopsied his body, according to a statement of probable cause for Telles' arrest.

In a court hearing last week, prosecutors described the killing as Telles "lashing out" at the unraveling of "his political career and likely his marriage."

A judge ordered that Telles be held without bail. He was next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.