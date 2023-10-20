Nevada Supreme Court reschedules hearing in NFL, Jon Gruden case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing date for the case of former Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden and the National Football League.

Earlier this week, league attorneys asked the court to postpone oral arguments since their lead attorney, Kannon K. Shanmugam, would be unavailable for the original hearing date due to him working on multiple high-profile cases.

Court records show the hearing, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 7 has been moved to Jan. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Gruden filed the lawsuit against the league in Nov. 2021. In the suit, he accused the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell of intentionally leaking racist, sexist, and homophobic emails sent by Gruden from 2011 to 2018 in a "campaign" to force him to resign as the Raiders' head coach.

Gruden's attorneys have previously stated the Raiders won't be brought into legal proceedings since potential claims with the team have been settled.