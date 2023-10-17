NFL asking Nevada Supreme Court to postpone Jon Gruden case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The lawsuit between former Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden and the National Football League could be postponed.

On Monday, attorneys for the NFL asked the Nevada Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments since their lead counsel, Kannon K. Shanmugam, is unavailable.

According to court documents, NFL attorneys state Shanmugam is scheduled to present oral arguments before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in two separate cases on Nov. 13 and 14 as well as a third case in the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit on Nov. 9.

Nevada Supreme Court records show oral arguments in the NFL/Jon Gruden case are currently scheduled for Nov. 7. However, NFL attorneys state that "the proximity of those three previously scheduled arguments to Nov. 7 will make it unduly burdensome for Mr. Shanmugam to prepare for argument in this case."

NFL attorneys are requesting that oral arguments in the Gruden case are rescheduled no earlier than Jan. 2024 since "preexisting obligations overlap with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays." NFL attorneys add they were "making this request in good faith and not for the purpose of delay."

The lawsuit was filed in Nov. 2021 by Gruden who is accusing the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell of a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to force Gruden to resign as the Raiders' head coach by leaking racist, sexist and homophobic emails that no one disputes Gruden sent.

According to Nevada Supreme Court records, no ruling on the motion has been handed down, as of Tuesday afternoon.