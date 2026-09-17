Nevada Supreme Court rejects remaining Lone Mountain appeals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two appeals against the controversial Lone Mountain LDS temple project have been dismissed by the Nevada Supreme Court.

According to new filings from Monday, the attorney representing the Nevada Rural Preservation Alliance withdrew from the case on July 24, 2026. The group was given 14 days to find another attorney to represent them because under Nevada law "a corporation or other entity may not appear pro se."

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On August 12, 2026, the court issued another order telling the Nevada Rural Preservation Alliance that they needed to find an attorney within 14 days and that filing to comply "may result in the dismissal of these appeals."

As of Monday, the Nevada Supreme Court said the group had still not complied and had not communicated with the court so the appeals were dismissed. A representative from the alliance told Channel 13 they were never notified their appeal had been dismissed.

One of those appeals was to overturn a district court decision to dismiss the alliance's appeal over the city allowing the project to move forward. After that decision, the city sought to recover over $55,000 in attorney's fees from the alliance, which they had also appealed.

There was also a third matter, which was before the Nevada Supreme Court, after several residents filed a petition for writ of mandamus asking the court to invalidate city approvals and immediately stop construction. However, that petition was denied in January.

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Prior to the Lone Mountain temple being constructed, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had three temples in Nevada and only one in the Las Vegas area, which serves roughly 85,000 people. That's why then-church president Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build the Lone Mountain temple on Oct. 2, 2022. (Nelson passed away in 2025.)

The project was met with criticism by Lone Mountain residents, who argued that construction should never have been approved since their neighborhood is a designated rural preservation neighborhood, which means there are additional stipulations around what buildings and infrastructure is approved.

Some residents told Channel 13 they were concerned about things like traffic and light pollution.

The Las Vegas City Council did address some of those concerns by approving a "dark sky" ordinance last year, restricting how and when the temple can be illuminated.

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