Nevada State University to discuss expansion plans for Henderson campus

HENDERSON, Nv. — Nevada State University brought together university, community, civic and real estate leaders for a special presentation Wednesday morning to discuss recommendations to expand it's Henderson campus.

Nevada's first state college has grown rapidly since opening in 2002, starting the 2026 school year with a record enrollment of 8,800 students. Just a few months ago, the university broke ground on it's first satellite campus in North Las Vegas. Now, they say it's time to discuss the future growth of the Henderson campus.

WATCH|Nevada State University discusses expanding Henderson campus

NSU discusses Henderson expansion

Nevada State is considering how to use about 452 acres of undeveloped university land. Some of the recommendations from the ULI Technical Assistance Panel include a signature entrance to the university, expandinf campus housing and academic faciities, improving walkability and strengthening connections to the City of Henderson.

"We've made a concerted effort over the last several years to explore what's the best use of the acreage, what type of sectors and alignment do we want with the campus community, and also how do we do that, how do we fund it," said Special Advisor Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater. "We want this campus to be a place where no matter who you are, the minute you set foot on campus, you feel like you belong."

The University says the recommendations are just to help form long-term planning, they're not approved construction projects just yer. Dr. Lopez Lasater says while some things could be built in three, six, nine or 12 months, for the most part work wouldn't happen overnight.