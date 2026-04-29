From empty lot to opportunity: New NSU campus to transform North Las Vegas

(NORTH LAS VEGAS) KTNV — A new chapter in higher education is taking shape in North Las Vegas, as Nevada State University (NSU) officially breaks ground on its first satellite campus, an expansion leaders say will bring lasting impacts well beyond the classroom.

City officials, educators, and community members gathered to mark the start of construction on the new 30,000-square-foot campus, which will become the second higher education institution in North Las Vegas. The project is aimed at expanding access to college degrees, workforce training, and student support services in one of the fastest-growing areas of Southern Nevada.

But while the campus is still far away from opening, its ripple effects are already being felt by local business owners nearby.

Inside Agave y Sal Mexican Grill, a small but bustling restaurant in North Las Vegas, owner Daniela Gonzalez greets customers with a warm smile and authentic Mexican dishes. Gonzalez and her husband have been running the restaurant for nearly a year and say business has been steady.

“It’s incredible, people come, eat, and it’s affordable,” Gonzalez said.

When she learned that NSU would be building a campus within walking distance of her restaurant, she immediately saw an opportunity.

“Excellent, very good news because it’ll benefit all small businesses in North Las Vegas,” she said.

Gonzalez knows firsthand the impact a college campus can have on local commerce. She and her husband previously owned a restaurant near UNLV, where student traffic helped drive consistent business. She believes the same dynamic will take shape once the new campus opens.

“Increase in sales,” she said, describing what she expects in the years ahead.

According to the City of North Las Vegas, the campus is projected to create nearly 190 jobs in its first year and generate approximately $8.7 million in combined direct, indirect, and induced economic impact.

Construction alone is expected to sustain 138 jobs and generate roughly $36.9 million in total economic impact.

Councilman Isaac Barron says those benefits will extend far beyond the immediate area.

“The impact is going to be felt all over the city and beyond,” Barron said.

Beyond economics, city and university leaders emphasize the importance of access. The new campus is expected to reduce commute times for local students and create new pathways for those who may not have previously considered higher education.

“For many students, this won’t be just another building; it will be a door that was previously out of reach,” one student said. “It will mean shorter commutes and a real sense of belonging.”

Construction is now underway on what is currently an empty lot, but leaders say it represents a future filled with opportunity for students, families, and businesses alike.

The North Las Vegas campus is expected to open in fall 2027.

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