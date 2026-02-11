Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nevada State Police to hold briefing on police shooting after suspect allegedly drew gun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police will provide a briefing regarding a police shooting that happened on Sunday after authorities say a suspect drew her gun at a traffic stop near the St. Rose Park Way and the I-15 south entrance ramp.

Trooper Ducut fired one shot into the car, but did not hit the driver, Barbara Christine Lu.

You watch the press conference here starting at 3 p.m.

The driver was taken to UMC for medical treatment and will be arrested for driving under the influence. Metro Police will rebook for charges related to the shooting, which include assault with a deadly weapon, firearm on a protected person and resisting arrest with a firearm.

This is a developing story.

