Nevada special session sees immediate drama over film bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Legislature's special session ground to a halt almost immediately on Thursday, as a procedural move nearly killed a controversial proposal for $1.4 billion in film tax credits.

After some brief parliamentary business — including swearing in two appointed members — Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager was referring bills to a trio of select committees when Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Washoe County, raised an objection to the film tax bill.

Citing an Assembly standing rule, La Rue Hatch demanded a vote on rejecting the film tax bill outright. If a majority of members had supported the motion, the bill — known now as Assembly Bill 5 — would have died and could not have been brought back for the rest of the session.

The motion sparked a lengthy recess, during which Yeager said he consulted with legislative lawyers about La Rue Hatch's motion.

Once the Assembly returned to session, a member who was missing from the chamber — Assemblywoman Tracy Brown May, D-Clark County, was allowed to call in remotely to participate in the session.

Yeager said Brown May was attending to some unspecified personal business in Las Vegas, but that he'd determined it was permissible for her to vote remotely under rules first used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as it turns out, Brown May's vote was critical. Lawmakers deadlocked 21-21 on La Rue Hatch's motion to reject the film tax credit, which means the motion failed.

The vote was bipartisan, with five Republicans — Lisa Cole, Brian Hibbetts, Heidi Kasama, all R-Clark County and Rich DeLong, R-Reno and Philip P.K. O'Neill, R-Carson City — joining 16 Democrats to vote "no" on the motion and allow the bill to proceed.

Ten Republicans joined 11 Democrats to cast votes in favor of killing the bill outright.

After the vote, Assemblyman Max Carter, D-Clark County, angrily denounced the maneuver.

"As evidenced by the confusion and delay, we just witnessed an unprecedented attack on working class Nevadans who are already reeling from repeated attacks from the current federal administration," Carter said. "It's disappointing to see progress delayed by procedural maneuvers that not only stalls opportunity but also debate and collaboration."

But two other members — Republican Alexis Hansen, R-Washoe County and La Rue Hatch — said the Assembly's rules protect the rights of the minority.

"I feel like what we just saw was democracy at work," La Rue Hatch said. "And I do have concerns that we are in an emergency special session considering bills that the public has not gotten to see."

After the vote, the bill was referred to the Assembly Select Committee on Jobs and the Economy.

But the vote could signal trouble for the future of the film tax credit bill: If no member changes her or his vote, a similar 21-21 tie in the Assembly would doom the measure.

In the 2025 session, the bill then known as Assembly Bil 238 narrowly passed the Assembly on a vote of 22-20. The bill later died in the state Senate without receiving a vote on the floor.

The Jobs and Economy committee was holding a hearing on the measure on Thursday afternoon.

