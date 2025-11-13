LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo officially called the Nevada Legislature into special session on Wednesday, with a list of topics ranging from crime to health care.

Lawmakers will gavel in to session on Thursday in Carson City. They'll have 20 days to finish their work, although Lombardo could extend the session — or add to the agenda — with a second proclamation.

The latest from Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo Officially Calls Special Session

“Nevadans deserve action now – not years from now – on legislation that implements critical public safety measures, expands healthcare access, and supports good-paying jobs,” Lombardo said. “By calling this special session, we are reaffirming our responsibility to act decisively and deliver meaningful results for the people of Nevada.”

The special session will consider several items, including:



A crime bill that Lombardo proposed during the regular session that ended in June, but was not approved before lawmakers hit the 120-day deadline.

A health care bill also proposed by the governor.

A bill to address cybersecurity for state and local agencies in the wake of the August cyberattack on state computers.

A bill that would allow lawmakers to conceal their addresses on official documents to provide extra security.

A bill pertaining to the relocation of residents from the Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas.

A new program called the "Silver State General Assistance Program," which sprang out of the recent crisis regarding suspended SNAP benefits.

Increased penalties for traffic violations in school zones.

The agenda also includes a more than $1.4 billion film tax credit bill that aims to build a movie studio in Summerlin. A similar bill narrowly passed the Assembly during the regular session but died in the Senate.

In addition, lawmakers will be asked to fund a variety of different projects in various state departments.

Lombardo signaled his intent to call a special session in October, saying "the goal will be to finish what the Legislature left unfinished — plain and simple."

The state constitution allows the governor to call lawmakers back to Carson City "on extraordinary occasions."

According to sources, the Legislature will form special committees to hear bills during the special session, instead of all lawmakers hearing each bill as a whole, the practice in some past special sessions.

The number of bills on the agenda makes it impractical for the entire house to hear the measures, the source said.

