Nevada SPCA pup represents Las Vegas in Puppy Bowl XXII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dumpling, a Nevada SPCA pup, will be representing Nevada on Team Fluff for the Puppy Bowl XXII on Sunday, Feb. 8.

“We’re thrilled to represent our great state of Nevada once again at Puppy Bowl 2026,” said Lori Heeren, Executive Director of Nevada SPCA. “This event highlights how incredible shelter dogs are and encourages our community to look to shelters and rescues first when considering adding a new dog or puppy to their family.”

The three-hour event will be the biggest Puppy Bowl with 150 rescue dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

Nevada SPCA is located at 5375 S. Procyon St., Suite 108, Las Vegas, NV 89118, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit nevadaspca.org or call (702) 873-7722.

