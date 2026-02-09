Nevada police launch statewide DUI crackdown following Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are participating in a statewide impaired driving enforcement campaign that runs through February 22, targeting drivers and riders operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is conducting saturated patrols as part of Nevada's Joining Forces initiative, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing preventable crashes, injuries and fatalities on local roadways.

During the campaign, NLVPD officers will focus specifically on identifying impaired drivers and riders. Officials say impaired driving remains one of the most dangerous and preventable behaviors on Nevada roadways.

For families like Martina Suarez, the enforcement campaign carries deep personal meaning. Four months ago, her son Cristofer was struck and killed by an impaired driver while walking to school.

"There's a lot of innocent people and a lot of the times which I feel like was my son's case, people party all night, so you're not even, you didn't get drunk at 7 in the morning, you were drunk all night and there's innocent people going to work. Walking to the bus stop. Kids like my son going to school and it's not fair," Suarez said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol-impaired driving accounts for approximately one-third of all traffic fatalities in the United States. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can significantly impair judgment, reaction time, coordination and decision-making.

Drug-impaired driving including impairment from prescription medications, illegal drugs or cannabis also poses a serious and growing risk to roadway safety.

Police emphasize that impaired driving doesn't only endanger the impaired driver or rider. It places passengers, other motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and first responders at risk every time someone chooses to get behind the wheel while impaired.

The Joining Forces program is funded by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety and supports agencies across Nevada in conducting targeted traffic enforcement. The campaign is part of Nevada's Zero Fatalities initiative, an ongoing statewide effort to eliminate traffic-related deaths on Nevada roadways.

Officials urge drivers to plan ahead: designate a sober driver or use alternative transportation if impaired. The message is clear if you're impaired, don't drive.