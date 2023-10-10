Nevada officials, supporters to gather at Temple Beth Sholom Las Vegas for Israel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over 76,000 Jews live in Nevada, and there's a large Israeli-American community across our state devastated by the recent attacks in Israel.

Nevada officials spoke on Hamas' attack. Saturday, there were reports of at least 300 dead by Israel media outlets, according to the Associated Press. As of Monday, Israel officials say more than 900 have been killed so far in the country.

The Las Vegas Jewish community is unsettled by the recent attacks in Israel. In Southern Nevada, supporters of Israel are joining at Temple Beth Sholom on Monday evening.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo is expected to deliver remarks at the rally alongside U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Jewish Nevada, the Anti-Defamation League - Nevada, the Israeli-American Council, and the Board of Rabbis of Southern Nevada.

Stefanie Tuzman, president and CEO of Jewish Nevada, says that it's a sad day for Jews worldwide.

"We are not averse to conflict, but this is different," she said. "We are being attacked by a terrorist organization."

She says the gathering is about solidarity and showing support for the Jewish community and for the state of Israel.

"What are things that are needed in Israel right now?" I asked.

"Many people have asked what they can do to support," Tuzman said. "A financial donation of any amount is the best thing to do right now, and those who are looking to donate can go to JewishNevada.org to contribute any amount, no matter how big or small. We're sending those dollars directly to Israel to the agencies that are on the ground addressing the immediate needs."

She says it's also important for people to stay educated on what's happening.

"I urge you to get educated, and it's really important right now that if you aren't Jewish, you're supporting our Jewish friends," she said. "We're scared. Anti-semitism is on the rise. We want to feel safe in our own community and in Israel."

She says as the war could continue, Southern Nevada would not stop supporting the Jewish community.

"Part of our priority is to take care of Jews anywhere," she said. "Anywhere they are around the world, especially in Israel since that is our homeland. We're going to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of Israel until this passes and things calm down."