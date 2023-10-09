U.S., State of Nevada flags to be flown half-staff to honor victims of attack in Israel, Gov. Lombardo says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo announced Monday he's lowering flags to half-staff and lighting the Nevada State Capital Building blue to honor the victims of the attacks in Israel.

The flags of the United States and the State of Nevada are expected to be flown half-staff at the State Capital and all state public buildings and grounds beginning sunrise on Tuesday and will remain half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

“My prayers are with Israel and the Israeli families suffering from Hamas’ unprovoked terrorist attacks today," Lombardo said in a statement. "These attacks are abhorrent, and Israel has a right to defend itself. Today — and every day — the United States and the American people stand with Israel.”

Lombardo is also expected to deliver remarks at the rally Monday evening at Temple Beth Sholom alongside U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Jewish Nevada, the Anti-Defamation League - Nevada, the Israeli American Council, and the Board of Rabbis of Southern Nevada.

According to the latest from Scripps News, Israel officials say more than 900 people have been killed so far in the country, but just moments before Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, announced a hostage threat, Hamas' head of political and international relations, Dr. Basem Naim, told Sky News that no civilian had been killed by the militant group thus far.