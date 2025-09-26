Nevada off Justice Department's 'sanctuary state' list

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is no longer on a list of so-called sanctuary states, after officials signed a memorandum of understanding that essentially acknowledges the state's existing efforts to fight illegal immigration.

A Justice Department news release said Nevada will "...fully collaborate on immigration enforcement," but a timeline prepared by Gov. Joe Lombardo's office shows the state was already cooperating.

The memo does not identify any new program or policy that the Lombardo administration didn't already have in place.

Meanwhile, despite numerous emails from Channel 13, the Justice Department has repeatedly failed to say exactly why Nevada ended up on the sanctuary list in the first place.

The designation — announced Aug. 5 — apparently prompted meetings between state officials and Justice Department lawyers over the immigration issue. State officials also asked why Nevada was designated as a sanctuary state, but did not receive a definitive answer.

(The Justice Department maintains a list of sanctuary jurisdiction characteristics, but when we repeatedly asked the department which of those applied to Nevada, a spokeswoman stopped answering our emails.)

Lombardo's office prepared a timeline of actions he's taken since being elected in 2022 — predating the sanctuary designation by years — and shared that with lawyers for the federal government.



Nevada Immigration Policy Timeline by stevesebelius

It appears the timeline formed the basis of much of the Justice Department's memorandum, signed by a senior Justice Department official and Lombardo chief of staff Ryan Cherry.



Nevada Memorandum of Understanding by stevesebelius

In the section regarding the state's commitments, the justice Department acknowledges the state will continue to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities, as well as continue to use the National Guard to perform administrative support duties to assist immigration agents.

Both of those things were already taking place.

The memo also says "Nevada will take steps available in law to counter-balance any actions the Nevada Attorney General and Nevada Legislature make take to enact unlawful sanctuary policies."

But the timeline indicates Lombardo has already vetoed bills he considered too soft on illegal immigration, and the governor already criticized model immigration policies released (as required by law) by Attorney General Aaron Ford. Those were among some of the things that contribute to Nevada's history on the immigration issue.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, in a news release accompanying the announcement of the memo, praised Lombardo for cooperating on immigration enforcement, even if that cooperation was taking place before the department ever accused Nevada of sanctuary policies.

"The Department of Justice is committed to eradicating sanctuary policies across America," Bondi said. "We applaud Governor Lombardo and Nevada for taking necessary steps to fully comply with the Trump Administration's immigration policy. This should serve as a reminder to other jurisdictions: come tot he table and work with us instead of going to court."

Lombado's office, in turn, criticized Ford, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor against Lombardo next year.

"Despite the Attorney General's attempts to implement sanctuary policies, Nevada is not a sanctuary state, has never been a sanctuary state, and will never be a sanctuary state under my leadership," the governor said in a statement. "The State's agreement with the Department of Justice today reaffirms our commitment to following federal immigration law in Nevada."

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.