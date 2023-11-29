Nevada National Guard soldier, Las Vegas native dies in Ely crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada National Guard is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a Facebook post, Sgt. Cameron Estes died in a vehicle crash near Ely on Friday. The 33-year-old lived in Las Vegas with his wife and three daughters.

"He was charismatic, funny, the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it," said 1st Sgt. Samuel Boyd, of the 72nd Military Police Company, who first met Estes as a platoon leader in 2017. "I don't think there was anyone I know of who disliked him. He got along with everyone."

Estes entered the military in 2012 as an active duty cavalry medic. He was also deployed in Afghanistan in 2013. He served six years of active duty before joining the Nevada National Guard's 72nd Military Police Company. He supported several missions including pandemic response and New Year's Eve help in Las Vegas.

At the time of the crash, he was on his way to the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy where he worked as a cadre Team Leader at the Nevada National Guard's advancement program serving high school youth in Carlin, Nevada.

"He was one of a kind and loved by all, including staff and cadets," said Dr. Andre Ponder, Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy Director. "He was an all-around good guy and everyone at BBYCA is saddened by this tragic news."

During his military career, Estes received an Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, and the Army Combat Action Badge.