Nevada leaders sign agreement to continue working together when fighting and preventing wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While our record-breaking hot summer is behind us, as we approach the end of 2024, scorching temperatures will be back next year, fueling future fire danger in Nevada.

Federal, state, and local land management and fire agencies are staying ahead, renewing a five-year joint services agreement to help Nevada better prevent and respond to fires and other natural disasters.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was joined by officials from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Nevada Division of Forestry and local fire agencies at BLM's Red Rock Fire Station Friday morning to sign what's known as a "Shared Stewardship Agreement," which allows better resource sharing between federal, state and local land management organizations when fighting and preventing wildfires.

Fires are getting bigger and more severe and happening more frequently in Nevada and throughout the West, largely due to record heat drying out fire fuels–like invasive grass species—across the state. That's why officials say working together is more important than ever.

"Because quite often whenever we respond to a crisis, just about every agency responding doesn't have enough resources to accomplish the task," Lombardo said. "With the Shared Stewardship [Agreement], that fixes that."

The state says wildfires are one of the biggest threats to our landscape in the coming years. This was seen in 2024 with major fires in Northern Nevada, like the nearly 6,000-acreDavis Fire near Reno in September, and several fires in Southern Nevada in the Spring Mountains west of Las Vegas this fire season.

The Shared Stewardship Agreement isn't just for fighting wildfires that pop up but also for helping prevent them through active land management and forestry practices.

"To put it back to a condition that makes it more fire resilient," Jon Raby, Nevada State Director for the BLM, said in a Friday interview. "We're always going to have fire on the landscape, but we don't want it to be of a nature that is ultra damaging to property, homes and communities."

Governor Lombardo and other officials also cite the first version of the Shared Stewardship Agreement as a key factor in how the state responded to catastrophic flooding at Mt. Charleston last August caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Hillary.

This is the second time a Shared Stewardship Agreement has been signed in Nevada–the first was signed by then-Governor Steve Sisolak in 2019. The current version will take effect in 2025 and run through 2030.

The first version created 13 "Shared Stewardship Priority Landscapes," which are focus areas for these agencies to direct most of their land management work.

Two are located in Clark County: Spring Mountains-Pahrump south and west of Las Vegas, and the Virgin-Muddy northeast of Las Vegas along the I-15 corridor on the way to Mesquite.

So, what does that mean for you?

That means if you decide to go for a hike at Red Rock Canyon, Mt. Charleston, or Valley of Fire State Park (outside of the dates it's closed for maintenance, December 2-15), you might see more crews from various agencies working together to maintain the land in the off-season, reduce fuels, and prepare for future fire seasons.

Learn more about Nevada's Shared Stewardship Agreement by clicking here.