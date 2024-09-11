Crews from across the state, including Clark County, help respond to Davis Fire

WASHOE COUNTY (KTNV) — Crews from across Nevada are heading north to help with responding to the Davis Fire near Reno.

A 34-person team from Clark County and three other local departments in Southern Nevada is in Washoe County to help with efforts to fight the Davis Fire near Reno.

WATCH as the crews roll out early Wednesday morning:

Clark County fire crews head north to help in response effort to Davis wildfire

Clark County’s Fire Department is sending four engines and a total of 18 personnel, including a mechanic and battalion chief. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Henderson and North Las Vegas Fire Departments also are sending personnel. The request for assistance came from the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and was coordinated by Clark County’s Office of Emergency Management.

Fire Chief John Steinbeck said his crews have been ready to respond and help out in whatever why they can.

"They want to go right now. They wanted to go last night. They wanted to go a few days ago," Steinbeck said. "So that's what they do. They're anxious to go out there and they'll not only go out there and assist, but their mission out there is to do whatever the community needs. So they will they will be up there as as support as necessary.

"They'll run the normal EMS calls that the departments will have. They'll run the normal fires that the departments will have up there, freeing up those resources to go out and assist with the wildland fires. But really, they're going up there in service and prepared to help with whatever the local needs."

Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a State of Emergency earlier this week in response to the Davis Fire. The declaration directs all state agencies to work through the Nevada Operations Center to supplement the efforts and capabilities of political subdivisions to save lives, protect property, and protect the health and safety of persons in this state, and directs the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to work with the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support local governments.

Unable to display PDF. Download instead.

“As the Davis Fire continues to threaten neighborhoods and critical infrastructure in Washoe County, I have declared a State of Emergency," Lombardo said. “I implore all residents to follow the directions of local authorities assisting in the evacuations. Our firefighters and emergency management teams are fully engaged and working tirelessly to mitigate this threat and prevent further losses.”

The Nevada Guard’s Firefighting Hand Crew team has worked 14-16 hour shifts each day since Sunday, digging fire lines, clearing hotspots and removing vegetation nearby homes threatened by the #DavisFire. They are embedded with @NevadaForestry teams. pic.twitter.com/yQf4eigCX3 — Nevada Guard (@NVNationalGuard) September 11, 2024

Steinbeck said the crews from Clark County are expected to be there for roughly two weeks. If helps is needed for longer than that, personnel will have to be swapped out.

