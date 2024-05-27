113-acre Bird Springs Fire southwest of Las Vegas is now 100% contained

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has taken a few days but a 113-acre wildfire southwest of Las Vegas is officially out.

The fire, since named the Bird Springs Fire, was 100% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, the Bureau of Land Management announced.

WATCH: BLM shares more details on efforts to contain the Bird Springs Fire:

Update on 150-acre wildfire burning southwest of Las Vegas

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started at 11:40 a.m. approximately two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead and state Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

"Very minimal smoke is showing from the air and crews on the ground are engaged and finding minimal heat on the fireline," a BLM spokesperson stated.

BLM officials originally said they hoped to fully contain the fire by Tuesday night. However, at 4 p.m., the agency gave Channel 13 and update and said they don't expect full containment until Wednesday at 12 p.m.

While the fire was originally estimated to be 150 acres, on Wednesday, BLM officials said the perimeter of the fire had officially been mapped at 113 acres and is now 100% contained.

Officials say no structures were threatened, no roads were closed, and no injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, BLM officials also said the fire was caused by target shooting, which is illegal in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Anyone with information is asked to contact BLM officials by email at blm_nv_sndo_lawenforcement@blm.gov or call 702-293-8998.

"Public lands should be enjoyed, but they must be enjoyed responsibly to reduce the number of human-caused fires," said Tyler Hecht, BLM Southern Nevada District Fire Management Officer. "Simple actions can make a huge difference. If you are target shooting, first make sure where you are shooting is legal and never use steel core ammo or exploding targets. If you are using an OHV, use a spark arrestor. If you would like to cook while on public lands, use a camp stove instead of an open fire. It takes a team approach to fight wildland fires and we need everyone to be part of this team."

Wildfire season: Preparation and prevention tips

Wildfire season in Nevada runs from May through October. Channel 13 previously spoke to wildland firefighters who said they are ready for this season.

WATCH: Here's how local wildland firefighters are preparing

'We're ready': Las Vegas valley wildland firefighters are preparing for fire season

They also laid out some tips for preventing wildfires.



Clear dead vegetation (trees, grass, leaves, etc.) from around your home to limit the potential fire fuel.

Properly soak and dispose of cigarette butts, charcoal briquettes, and any other material that can start fires.

Equip all-terrain vehicles with spark arrestors.

Clark County officials are also reminding everyone that only "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed in Clark County and local cities and that is only from June 28 through July 4.

No fireworks of any kind are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park and other local parks, or on public lands in the region, including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, and Red Rock Canyon.

Offenders caught using illegal fireworks in unincorporated County areas and the city of Las Vegas face a minimum fine of $500. Legislation approved in 2021 by the Nevada State Legislature allows for fines of up to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks found within the community.

Residents are urged not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks to keep 911 free for life-threatening emergencies. Instead, the public is asked to report location complaints about illegal fireworks over the holiday online by clicking here.