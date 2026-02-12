Nevada job seekers face uphill battle as unemployment hits third-highest in nation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's unemployment rate reached 5.2% in December, making it the third highest in the nation according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Clark County's rate is even higher at 5.5%, reflecting the challenges job seekers face in Las Vegas despite national job growth.

At a job fair held at Tuscany Suites, hundreds of people turned out, demonstrating the competitive nature of the local job market. Many attendees shared stories of prolonged job searches with little success.

"So far I haven't had any luck," said Anthony Fisher, who moved to Las Vegas from California in October for a job but was laid off in December. Fisher has been searching for work for two months and estimates he has submitted over 100 applications without receiving any offers.

Michael Stevens, a Las Vegas resident of six years, faces similar challenges. With a wife and two children depending on his income, Stevens has been searching for work in his field of film production for two years.

"I have been looking for 2 years straight pretty much for a job that's in my industry, film production, and I haven't been able to snag anything," Stevens said.

Job fair organizer Aaron Helland has noticed the increasing demand for employment opportunities in the area.

"I would say over the last year and a half I've seen a lot more people looking for jobs," Helland said.

The rising turnout at job fairs reflects how competitive the job market has become in Las Vegas, even in a tourism-driven city that relies heavily on hospitality, entertainment, and construction industries.

For Stevens, the competition means taking on multiple income sources to support his family.

"I pretty much resorted to realize that I'm not going to make it in this economy if I'm not working 2 or 3 or 4 jobs or side hustles," Stevens said.

Employment experts recommend job seekers go beyond simply clicking "apply" when searching online. They suggest calling employers directly, walking into businesses, speaking with human resources departments, and introducing yourself in person. Additionally, using resources like AI and ChatGPT to polish and customize resumes for each specific job application can help candidates stand out.

Another job fair is scheduled for May 7 at Tuscany Suites for those continuing their job search.

