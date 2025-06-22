Watch Now
Governor Joe Lombardo addresses President Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an X post on Saturday, Gov. Joe Lombardo showed his support towards President Donald Trump's decision to strike three of Iran's key nuclear sites.

"I stand with Israel and appreciate President Trump's thoughtful and timely action to neutralize Iranian nuclear sites. A nuclear Iran would threaten global security and pose a direct threat to both Israel and America," said Lombardo.

President Trump announced the U.S. is officially joining Israel's campaign to ensure Iran does not reach the capability to produce nuclear weapons, according to Scripps News.

National Politics

Trump warns Iran against retaliating after US struck 3 of its nuclear facilities

Scripps News Group

"I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," President Trump said in an address to the nation on Saturday evening.

Nevada congresswoman Dina Titus showed opposition to Trump's decision, stating, "POTUS has launched another war: one that Congress has not authorized, Nevadans don't support, and Trump himself said he would never pursue."

Rep. Thomas Massie introduced a bipartisan War Powers Resolution that would stop Trump from authorizing military strikes without congressional approval, according to Scripp News.

