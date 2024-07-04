Nevada DMV temporarily suspending 'Walk-In Wednesdays' due to extreme heat

NEVADA (KTNV) — Planning to make use of Nevada's "Walk-In Wednesdays" at your local DMV? Well starting July 10, that service will be temporarily suspended at some locations due to extreme heat.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced July 3 that it will be temporarily moving to appointment-only services on Wednesdays at metropolitan offices starting July 10.

These locations include offices in Henderson and Reno as well as the offices on Decatur, Flamingo, and Sahara in Las Vegas.

The DMV said until temperatures reach normal levels and move away from extreme heat, Walk-In Wednesdays will resume.

“June was by far the hottest month in Las Vegas ever recorded,” said DMV Director Tonya Laney.

“Customers continue to line up outside of our Las Vegas offices hours before the doors even open, and temperatures are soaring above 100 degrees before 8 a.m. We are noticing increasing temperatures in Reno and want to be proactive for our customers there as well. In order to limit heat exposure both inside and outside our offices, we have decided to revert Wednesdays back to appointment-based only. This is a temporary change until temperatures decrease.”

State and health officials say excessive heat poses a serious health risk, especially in Nevada. The DMV said in 2023, 226 Nevadans died from heat-related illnesses—close to 10% of all heat-related deaths in the nation.

Remember to stay hydrated and stay cool as the temperatures rise.

Beat the heat:



Wednesday appointment bookings will open Tuesday afternoons.