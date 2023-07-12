DMV launches Walk-in Wednesdays, online appointments open Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A line snaking around the Nevada DMV on Flamingo Road started at 6 p.m. the night before the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles launched “Walk-in Wednesdays” on July 12. The change comes in response to customers requesting a weekday to walk into the DMV without an appointment.

“It’s pretty frustrating when you have to wait two hours,” said Kjerstine Willis. “If there was more walk-in availability we wouldn’t have to wait so long.”

Willis said she walked into the DMV for a service she said should have been completed online, but because the system was not fixing her change-of-address prompt, she paid a visit to the office on Flamingo and Cimarron on Saturday. After a two-hour wait, she and several other walk-in customers were told to return on Walk-in Wednesday.

The Nevada DMV changed the walk-in day from Saturday to Wednesday after the office was overwhelmed with customers on weekends, but found it challenging to staff its facility. Directors also reported that transactions that clerks were performing in-person were services that could be completed online.

In August 2022, the DMV launched its online system requiring customers to book appointments on the DMV website, however, demand grew from those who work Monday through Friday to have walk-in availability during the week. The DMV now caters to those who needed more flexibility during the week. Still, the department encourages customers to make an appointment.

“We just have to time it appropriately and make sure that we’re keeping the appointments on time,” said Kevin Malone, a spokesperson for Nevada DMV. “As time goes on and we get more staff, we’ll be adding more appointments.”

Customers can no longer book an online appointment on Wednesdays, but can now book an appointment for a Saturday. Directors also urge people to complete their services online and leave the walk-in slots to customers who can only conduct their business in person.