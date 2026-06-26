Nevada Department of Agriculture reports equine infectious anemia in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Horse owners are on high alert in Nevada this summer.

A case of equine infectious anemia (EIA) was confirmed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) in Nye County, an NDA spokesperson shared with us on Friday.

EIA is transmitted through contact with blood in equine species, which includes donkeys, horses, and mules. The NDA said that symptoms include:



Fever

Weakness

Swelling

Irregular heartbeat

Low red blood cell count

According to the NDA, the facility and other horses that were exposed are currently under quarantine, but the location of the area "cannot be released, per Nevada Revised Statute )NRS) 571.160." There is no risk of infection to humans, but veterinarians are required to alert the NDA if it is detected.

EIA isn't the only illness horse owners are combating as of late.

In June, we shared with you that mosquitoes in Clark County have tested positive for West Nile virus. As animals that are extremely susceptible to sickness, horses can be affected greatly by bites, prompting horse owners to take extra precautions.

Southwest Las Vegas West Nile-positive mosquitoes prompt local horse owners to protect animals Shakeria Hawkins

Horse owners are encouraged to take the following safety measures to help keep infection potentials low:



Never share horse equipment (including single-use medical equipment)

Practice good fly control (removing standing water, keeping stalls dry, managing waste, and using deterrents)

Create a routine testing schedule (especially before attending events)

Testing horses during purchase exams

Prior to entering the U.S., horses from other countries must be tested and quarantined

"We are working closely with the veterinarians in the area to address the situation and protect Nevada’s equine population. We remind horse owners to take appropriate steps to help prevent disease and protect animal health across the state.” — NDA state veterinarian, Dr. Peter Rolfe.

You can visit the NDA's website to learn more about equine illnesses by clicking here.

Are you a horse owner with questions or concerns about your animals? Contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.