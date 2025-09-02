Nevada Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama announces 2026 Clark County Commission bid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Assemblymember Heidi Kasama announced Tuesday her candidacy for a Clark County Commission seat in 2026.

Kasama is seeking to unseat District F Commissioner Justin Jones, who has previously announced his run for a third and final term. Jones is a Democrat and Kasama is a Republican.

In her campaign announcement on Tuesday, Kasama said she wants to put a focus on supporting law enforcement and public safety, improving the local economy with new jobs and touting "absolute transparency" within local government.

Kasama saying on Tuesday: “It has been a profound honor to serve my constituents in the Nevada Assembly, where I have successfully passed common-sense legislation to cut red tape, support our workforce, and protect property rights. However, many of the challenges our families face, from public safety, zoning, high cost of living and attainable housing are decided right here at the county level.

"As a former accountant, I see the reckless spending and lack of accountability that burdens taxpayers. We need a commissioner who scrutinizes every dollar, supports our small businesses, and prioritizes the core services that protect our most vulnerable and keep our communities safe and prosperous. Inflation continues to strain family budgets, making it harder to put food on the table and fuel in our cars. It’s time for a fiscal hawk who knows how to manage a budget.

My focus for District F will be clear: enhancing public safety by supporting law enforcement, fostering a vibrant local economy that creates good-paying jobs, and demanding absolute transparency in county government. I’m not a rubber stamp for the status quo; I'm a problem-solver with a background in business and finance. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and work for the families and businesses of District F.”

As expected, Assemblywoman @heidikasamanv is running for Clark County Commission District F, the seat currently occupied by two-term incumbent Justin Jones. MORE: pic.twitter.com/0o4KvP1mYT — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) September 2, 2025

Tuesday's announcement comes just over a week after Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman renounced her campaign for District F after her federal appointment as regional director for the Health and Human Services Department in Denver.

Kasama was elected to the Nevada State Assembly in 2020 and reelected in 2022 and 2024 for Assembly District 2.

She had previously put in her bid for the state's 3rd Congressional District in 2023, challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, but later dropped out.

In addition to her time as a state legislator, Kasama is a retired certified public accountant and licensed real estate agent. She founded a Nevada-based brokerage in 2004 and has previously served as the president of Nevada Realtors and Las Vegas Realtors. She is also the Honorary Consul for Norway for the State of Nevada, according to her campaign announcement.

