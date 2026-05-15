Nellie's Southern Kitchen, Jonas Brothers family restaurant on the Strip, set to close

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellie's Southern Kitchen, which was opened by the Jonas Brothers family on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022, is set to close later this month, MGM Grand announced Friday.

MGM Grand said the restaurant will close permanently after business on May 25.

According to MGM Grand, there are no immediate plans for the space. Officials said venue details will be shared once they are confirmed.

Nellie’s offers comfort food, hospitality and southern charm of the family’s roots in North Carolina.

When first announced, the restaurant was said to be led by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., their sons Kevin II, Joe and Nick (the Jonas Brothers) and Franklin, in partnership with a New York City-based investment firm.

The restaurant was to pay homage to Kevin Sr.’s grandmother, Nellie, who lived in Belmont, North Carolina, until she passed in 2011.