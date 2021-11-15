Jonas Brothers to bring Southern family cooking to Las Vegas with new restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Jonas Brothers and their family are planning to open a new restaurant in Las Vegas next year.

A Jonas family experience in the name of Nellie's Southern Kitchen is set to debut at the MGM Grand in early 2022, according to a Monday press release.

Nellie’s is expected to celebrate the comfort food, hospitality and Southern charm of the family’s 1760s roots in North Carolina.

Courtesy: Natalie Mounier-Caric Jonas family: Grandma Nellie.

The restaurant will be led by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., their sons Kevin II, Joe and Nick (the Jonas Brothers) and Franklin – in partnership with a New York City-based investment firm.

Guests will be able to enjoy such dishes as warm biscuits, chicken & dumplings, Hawg Hill smoked pulled pork sandwich, chicken and gravy, Southern meatloaf, and chicken and waffles with cinnamon-honey butter. The restaurant will also feature an extensive cocktail menu.

"To open a restaurant in the heart of the iconic Las Vegas Strip is thrilling, and I know my Grandma Nellie would be truly amazed seeing her name in lights," Kevin, Sr. said. "Our family loves Las Vegas. We have spent significant time in the city and are proud to invite everyone to pull up a seat and enjoy our family's hospitality and treasured family recipes."

The restaurant is planned to be located in The District opposite the MGM Grand Garden Arena. In all, the 11,000-square-foot restaurant is expected to pay homage to Kevin, Sr.’s grandmother, Nellie, who lived in Belmont, North Carolina until she passed in 2011.

“One of our greatest joys in life is sharing a meal with those we love. There is always room for guests in our home and around our table. Grandma Nellie was the perfect example of showing this kind of comfort to people!” Denise Jonas said.

The atmosphere will also be inspired by Jonas’ love for music for all ages to enjoy fresh, flavorful dishes and live entertainment.