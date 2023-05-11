National Park Service increasing patrols at Lake Mead this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service is looking to cut down on speeding near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials said they will conduct a 'saturation patrol' on Saturday to target speeding motorcyclists who travel along North Shore Road. They add that motorcycles are a leading cause of fatalities in the area every year.

"At Lake Mead, we like to say drive like a tortoise," said acting Superintendent Mike Gautier. "Keeping your speed down allows everyone to see road hazards, help protect wildlife, and get to their destination safely."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationwide, 34% of all motorcycle riders involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were speeding.

Lake Mead officials add that speeding also endangers animals like bighorn sheep and desert tortoises who call the recreation area home.