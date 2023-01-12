Fatal crash on Lake Mead marks first fatality for Nevada State Police in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On January 2, 2023, at approximately 3:52 p.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a reported motorcycle crash at the location of Lake Mead and mile marker 10.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a blue 2005 Suzuki GSX-R100 was driving recklessly eastbound on Lake Mead, just east of mile marker 10.

The Suzuki failed to navigate a bend as it approached it, forcing it to go into the westbound travel lane. The Suzuki drove across the westbound traffic lane and into the dirt shoulder.

The Suzuki collided with a paddle marker, forcing it to rotate clockwise, causing the bike to flip and the rider to be ejected. Nicholas Ray Hansen, a 35-year-old male adult from North Las Vegas, Nevada, has been identified as the rider.

Nicholas died as a result of his injuries incurred in the incident and was declared dead at the site. This is the first fatal collision for the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol - Southern Command in 2023.