Motorcyclist dies after crash near Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcylist is dead after a crash near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Nevada State Police said this happened on Monday just before 2:30 p.m. on State Route 167.

This was north of mile marker 13.

Investigators said 29-year-old Richard Bienve Batista Peralta, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, was speeding and lost control of the motorcycle when he approached a curve.

Officers said the motorcycle went into the dirt shoulder on the side of the road, overturned, and Peralta was ejected.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada State Police note this is the 15th fatal crash for 2023 in their jurisdiction, resulting in 16 fatalities.