Nathan Chasing Horse trial continues with police testimony, evidence from home search

Day four of testimony in the Nathan Chasing Horse trial focused on how investigators built their case, with jurors hearing from Metro Police detectives and continued emotional testimony from alleged victims and their family members.

Prosecutors walked jurors through the search of Chasing Horse's Las Vegas home and explained how police identified him during their investigation.

Four Metro Police detectives testified Friday about a January 2023 search of Chasing Horse's North Las Vegas home. Detectives said officers cleared the property and then seized several items, including multiple cell phones found inside a nightstand and a safe in his bedroom.

Police also collected rattles they say were connected to the alleged crimes.

Earlier in the day, defense attorneys pressed one of the alleged victims on why she did not report the abuse sooner, questioning her responses and her contact with other people.

"Help me understand… you accuse Nathan of doing horrible things to you… up until the hospital visit," the defense attorney said.

"If horrible things happened to you… aren't you just a little angry?" the attorney continued.

The trial is expected to continue into next week, with more witnesses still scheduled to testify. Nathan Chasing Horse faces multiple felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.