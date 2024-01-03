Nathan Chasing Horse asks Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider decision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorneys for Nathan Chasing Horse have filed a petition for the Nevada Supreme Court to take another look at the case.

Chasing Horse is facing several charges after being accused of sexually assaulting several young girls through his tribal status as a "medicine man". Last month, the Nevada Supreme Court denied his request to throw out those charges. The court ruled he didn't demonstrate a need for "extraordinary relief" from the felony charges he is facing.

According to the petition filed by Chasing Horse's attorneys on Tuesday, they believe the court has "overlooked" certain facts and want the court to take another look at the case.

RELATED LINK: What's the chance of Chasing Horse case getting dismissed by NV Supreme Court?

The petition claims prosecutors committed misconduct during grand jury proceedings. It goes on to state that the "secret grand jury proceedings precluded the State from seeking court permission or establishing the propriety of introducing any information related to grooming".

Chasing Horse's attorneys also claim prosecutors "failed to present exculpatory evidence" to the grand jury. For example, they claim prosecutors didn't present statements from a witness "that indicated her consent to many of the sexual acts with which Nathan stands accused".

They claim that the misconduct is "indefensible because the violations are blatant under this Court's prior rulings" and asked the court to rehear the case.

As of Wednesday, the case is not scheduled to be taken up by the Nevada Supreme Court again, according to their court dockets.