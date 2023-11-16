Nathan Chasing Horse asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop felony sexual assault charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Accused sexual predator Nathan Chasing Horse is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to drop the felony charges against him.

Justices heard oral arguments from the defense and prosecutors today.

Chasing Horse is accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and underage girls for nearly 20 years.

His attorney argues prosecutors did not present evidence to prove the sex acts were non-consensual, further claiming that prosecutors also provided improper instructions to a grand jury.

"Nathan's spiritual authority over his followers does not invalidate their consent to sex...and that's why his spiritual authority alone and the unequal power dynamics can not create the basis of a sex assault."

Prosecutors say the grand jury heard testimony from two women who said they thought they loved Chasing Horse, but later realized it was "manipulation and assault."

They also argued the issue of consent should be determined in trial.

It's unclear when a ruling could be issued on the appeal.