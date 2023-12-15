Nevada Supreme Court denies Chasing Horse's petition to dismiss sexual assault charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the request of Nathan Chasing Horse to throw out charges related to the sexual assault of several young girls.

According to the order denying Chasing Horse's petition, the Court ruled that the petitioner did not demonstrate a need for "extraordinary relief" from the felony charges he is facing.

The former actor and accused cult leader faces several felony charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping. Chasing Horse is accused of using his tribal status as a "medicine man" to sexually assault several women, including minors.

In May, his defense team petitioned the state's highest court, asking to dismiss the case by citing constitutional error by the Eighth Judicial District Court. His defense team argued there was a lack of evidence proving that these sexual encounters were not consensual. They argue evidence gathered by the state proving otherwise was either illegally obtained or was not disclosed as required.

The petition was denied on a 2 - 1 vote, with Justice Douglas Herndon dissenting.

He said, "I would exercise jurisdictional discretion and entertain the writ in order to reach the merits of the issues raised in the petition. I, therefore, respectfully dissent."