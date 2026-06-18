Multiple people injured after hot air balloon makes hard landing near Pahrump

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after multiple people were injured when a hot air balloon with 10 people on board made a hard landing west of Pahrump on Thursday morning, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it received a text to 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting a hot air balloon crash in the Stewart Valley dry lake bed.

According to the sheriff's office, one person suffered a severe head injury, and several other people on board suffered second and third-degree burns and "other blunt force injuries."

The report, which was through text because the caller had no cell phone signal, said that the caller was self-transporting victims to Desert View Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the scene of the hard landing and the hospital. According to the sheriff's office, "there was only ground crew for the balloon company as all passengers had been taken to the hospital."

The FAA said it anticipates a preliminary incident report will be released on Friday.