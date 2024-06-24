Multiple people fined by Las Vegas police for bringing illegal fireworks into Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several people have been fined by Las Vegas police after bringing illegal fireworks into Clark County.

Metro is reminding the community that fines start at $500.

Confiscated Fireworks! This is just the start.



Our officers are busy citing violators and confiscating illegal fireworks purchased and transported into Clark County.



From the weekend, these are just some of the photos. pic.twitter.com/y3xo6hrZEj — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 24, 2024

"Safe and sane" fireworks are the only type of consumer fireworks allowed in Clark County and local cities. They are only allowed between June 28 through July 4, which is when nonprofit groups are allowed to sell them for fundraising purposes at locally licensed and inspected stands. Those generally include sparklers and fireworks that are kept to a small, circular area on the ground and don't explode in the air.

County officials said that fireworks sold over the Fourth of July area in Clark County have been approved by wholesalers TNT or Phantom Fireworks and those fireworks have been tested to make sure they don't leak, burn too hot, or project too high in the sky.

Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, and sky rockets — anything made of highly combustible materials. Police said fireworks purchased from vendors located outside of Clark County are likely to be illegal including those purchased from vendors in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and the Moapa Band of Paiutes.

As a reminder, no fireworks of any kinds are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park, any other local parks, or on public lands throughout the region, including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, and Red Rock Canyon.

According to county officials, all fireworks are a concern during the hot summer months, when wildfire threats are the highest.

You can learn more on the county's website by clicking here.