Mount Charleston, Spring Mountains reopen following winter storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area have officially reopened to the public following a winter storm.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Red Rock, Kyle, and Lee Canyons due to an atmospheric river moving into the region.

On Monday, an avalanche hit Lee Canyon and led to a search for four people that had been reported missing. They were eventually found safe. The "blizzard-like" conditions also led to road closures not only on Lee Canyon, but also on Mt. Charleston and throughout the Spring Mountains. Authorities asked the public to stay away until conditions improved.

The mountains officially reopened to the public on Friday. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Kyle Canyon area received 33 inches of snow while the Lee Canyon area received about 39 inches of snow.

While the areas are slowly reopening, officials are still asking visitors to be careful while they continue plowing and mitigating hazards.

"When the area reopens to visitors, it is important the public is aware that there continues to be a risk of avalanche activity on the mountain, especially in backcountry areas," said Fire Chief Jason Douglas, who oversees the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District. "If you enjoy recreating in the backcountry areas, we encourage you to be extremely cautious."

Lee Canyon officials said they are continuing avalanche mitigation operations today and that Nevada Department of Transportation officials won't allow people to sit idle on Lee Canyon Road, Route 156. All uphill travel gates are currently closed and will remain closed for the time being.

When traveling to the mountains, officials said you need to have a full tank of gas and always have the following objects in your vehicle:



Tire chains

Tow strap

Cell phone

Flashlight

Ice Scraper

Jumper cables

Snow shovel

Blankets/sleeping bags

First aid kit

Compass

Maps

Bag of sand/kitty litter for traction

Spare batteries

Non-perishable foods

Water

You can check current weather conditions on the mountain by checking the National Weather Service's website.