Police: 4 people reported missing in Lee Canyon avalanche found safe

All four people initially reported missing after an avalanche hit Lee Canyon on Monday are safe, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

In an initial statement after the avalanche, police said search and rescue crews were en route to rescue several people.

As of 4 p.m., police were helping people off the mountain amid hazardous driving conditions and multiple road closures.

Roads in the area are open only to emergency traffic and local residents, police added.

Both Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads were shut down at U.S. 95.

The Spring Mountains have received several feet of new snowfall over the past few days. The area is also under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service's Las Vegas field office.

The Spring Mountains are expected to see an additional 2 to 4 feet of snow over the coming days as wet weather conditions linger in Southern Nevada.

