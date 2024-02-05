Rainy Las Vegas weather is expected to clear up just in time for Super Bowl weekend

Intermittent rainfall continues throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances decrease Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but remain at 30 to 40 percent

Diving conditions in the Spring Mountains will be difficult, with 2 to 4 feet of snow in the forecast and high winds blowing it over the roads.

The skies finally clear on Saturday and Sunday, just in time for Super Bowl LVIII.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite a few hours of sunshine, Las Vegas' weather has been positively gloomy for the past week — and is expected to stay that way for several days.

The good news is, forecasters expect the skies to clear just in time for football fans to hit the streets over Super Bowl weekend.

The scattered showers are coming from an atmospheric river — like a river of evaporated moisture in the sky — moving into the western U.S. from the Pacific.

This river of moisture has brought intermittent rainfall over the past week or so, but nothing torrential like we typically see during Monsoon.

The same can't be said for other parts of the west coast — particularly California — where a week of heavy rainfall has caused serious issues for residents and prompted emergency preparations from local governments.

So, how long is the rain sticking around? Heavier rainfall continues through Tuesday, with some showers in the forecast through Friday.

Channel 13 meteorologists forecast passing showers throughout the day on Monday, with rainfall in the valley expected to exceed a quarter-inch.

Mostly cloudy conditions remain overnight on Monday, with a brief break in moisture before the rain comes back through Clark County on Tuesday.

About 0.20 inches of rain is expected between from Tuesday morning to early evening — when the majority of the atmospheric rain system is expected to push east of Las Vegas, freeing the valley from higher chances of rain.

While valley-dwellers put up with a wet and drizzly start to the week, Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon will get hit with 2 to 4 feet of snow. Driving conditions in those higher elevations will be difficult, with 55 mph wind gusts and blowing snow expected.

The chance of additional light showers remains in the valley on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Rain chances of 30 to 40 percent are in the forecast all three days. Daytime temperatures will remain colder, in the low-to-mid-50s.

Weather conditions are expected to finally improve on Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast for both days includes dry weather, with more sun than clouds expected.

Highs near 55 degrees are expected as the Big Game gets underway Sunday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.