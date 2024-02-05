Monday: Passing Showers

LAS VEGAS — Passing showers in Las Vegas much of Monday, so take it easy on the roads this morning and this afternoon. Las Vegas rainfall may exceed 0.25" today, but breezes will be light at 5-10 mph from the north. Temperatures are in the upper 40s this morning but thick clouds will limit afternoon high to the mid 50s. We'll drop to the mid 40s tonight as mostly cloudy conditions remain, although a brief break in the showers is expected as the main plume of moisture temporarily shifts west of Las Vegas.

The rain comes back through Clark County on Tuesday, with 0.20" rain in Las Vegas between morning and early evening. Pockets of heavier showers develop tomorrow afternoon and evening, when thunder is also possible. Temperatures Tuesday will be limited to the mid 50s, and southeast winds will turn breezy at 15-25 mph. Showers should push east of Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

The forecast calls for 2 to 4 feet of snow in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon through Tuesday evening, and wind gusts of 55 mph will result in blowing snow and very difficult driving conditions in and out of the Spring Mountains on Kyle Canyon Road, Lee Canyon Road, and Deer Creek Highway.

Southern Nevada expects a smaller chance (30% to 40%) of additional light showers on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Daytime highs remain cold for February, in the low-and-mid 50s, with nighttime lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Weather improvement arrives just in time for the Super Bowl, with dry weekend weather and more sun than clouds on Saturday and Sunday. North breezes at 10-15 mph Saturday will reinforce the chill, with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s only climbing to the mid 50s. Back down to the upper 30s Sunday morning, with 5-15 mph breezes and highs near 55° as the Big Game gets underway at 3:30 p.m. under a partly cloudy sky.