Post-avalanche, public asked to stay off Mt. Charleston with more snow in the forecast

(KTNV) — Travel to Mt. Charleston or the Spring Mountains is strongly discouraged on Tuesday after an avalanche at the Lee Canyon ski resort.

Search and rescue teams will head back up the mountain with search dogs "as a precaution to ensure no unreported person is missing," a Clark County spokesperson announced.

The avalanche, in an area above the Sherwood Lift at Lee Canyon, was reported around 3 p.m. on Monday.

In the initial aftermath, four people were reported missing. Within an hour of initial reports, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed all four of those people were located and safe.

All resort personnel and ticketed customers were accounted for after the avalanche, county officials said.

Additional avalanche mitigation efforts are in the works at Lee Canyon Resort, which is closed at least through the day "and possibly Wednesday," officials said.

❄️🏔 Storm Total Snow Accumulations for the Spring Mountains as of midnight:



Lee Canyon (8,626') - 18"

Rainbow Canyon (7,860') - 24"

Kyle Canyon (7,046') - 16"

Lovell Summit (6,582') - 12"#NVwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 6, 2024

A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. for the Spring Mountains with additional snowfall and inclement weather in the forecast.

The following road closures are also in effect:



State Route 156 (Lee Canyon Road) is closed at its junction with U.S. 95

State Route 158 (Deer Creek Road) is closed to all traffic except Mt. Charleston residents and emergency services.

State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) is closed at the junction with S.R. 158 (Deer Creek)

Chains or snow tires are required for those living on the mountain, county officials added.

Efforts are also underway to restore power to approximately 462 NV Energy customers who lost service due to an outage at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway in Kyle Canyon is also closed.