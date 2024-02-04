Winter Storm Warning issued for Red Rock, Kyle, and Lee Canyons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another atmospheric river is getting ready to hit California, which means possible snow and rain in Southern Nevada.

In California, the National Weather Service is forecasting parts of Southern California will receive three to six inches of rain while the foothills and mountains could receive up to a foot of rain. Forecasters are also predicting mudslides, debris flows, and flooding. Some evacuation orders have already been issued for parts of Ventura County and Santa Barbara County.

⚠️CAUTION: Unsettled Weather Ahead



An low-pressure system and associated atmospheric river will impact the region through the middle of next week bringing widespread precipitation, gusty winds, and cooler than normal temperatures to the region.#VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/FdkvgvcmLO — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 3, 2024

So what does that mean for Southern Nevada?

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.

According to the weather service, heavy snow is expected about 6,000 feet and some areas could see up to three feet of snow. Winds are also expected to gust as high as 55 miles per hour, which could bring down tree branches.

Forecasters are warning motorists that travel into the higher elevations in Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon could also be "very difficult to impossible at times."

Another winter storm will impact the Spring Mountains starting tomorrow evening - with periods of heavy snow continuing into Tuesday night. Snow may be measured in feet across parts of Lee and Kyle Canyon by the time the storm winds down. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/nxziXUXpTE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 3, 2024

The warning is scheduled to last from Saturday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m.

For those of us at lower elevations, we do have rain in the forecast over the next week. The Channel 13 team is tracking the latest weather conditions here.