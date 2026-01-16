LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday after being struck by another driver near East Fort Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard, marking the fifth serious motorcycle crash in Las Vegas in just 15 days of 2026.

WATCH | January sees fatal and life-threatening collisions on Las Vegas streets

Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in latest Las Vegas crash

The intersection between Wigwam Avenue and Pebble Road was shut down for several hours as law enforcement investigated the collision. The crash adds to a troubling trend of motorcycle accidents that have already claimed multiple lives this year.

"The problem is the drivers, drunk drivers, any drivers, they don't look for any bikes, and that's the problem, and we need to fix that," said Donnie, who attended a vigil for his friend Nate earlier this week.

KTNV

Nate was killed Tuesday while riding his motorcycle near Russell and South Buffalo Drive. In the same week, Donnie and his friend Louie lost another motorcyclist friend named Roger in a freeway crash.

"It's like, yeah, it's tough. Like a couple of days ago we lost a buddy of ours named Roger on the freeway because of that same stuff," Louie said.

KTNV

Local residents say they're hearing about motorcycle crashes too frequently and blame distracted driving for many of the accidents.

"When you're always you always try to pay more attention because your life and the other person's life is definitely more important than being distracted on your phone or whatever," one person said.

KTNV

"You may hear one coming, but if you blink you could miss it," another resident said, describing how quickly motorcycles can appear on roadways.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, an average of three people died each week in crashes on metro roadways in 2025 — a number residents say is too high.

"Pay attention. Don't look at your phone. Stay off your phone. Pay attention when you're driving, you know. Always take two seconds to cross, like look across the street, cross the streets," one person said.

"You just be aware. But it's really sad. I mean, we're at the beginning of the year," another added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.