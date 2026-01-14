Motorcyclist remembered at vigil after fatal collision in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the southwest valley killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday.

Police say that officers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcyclist on Russell and South Buffalo Drive.

The driver stayed on scene, and impairment is not suspected, according to Metro.

Close friends of the motorcyclist called Channel 13 to identify him as Nate.

"We'd always help him out with anything he needed, really," one friend said, "he really loved his motorcycle."

Nate's friends, fellow motorcyclists, shared their concerns about safety for motorcycle riders in Las Vegas.

"We watch out for them [car drivers], it's the drivers out here... that's the problem. It's the drivers, drunk drivers, any drivers, they don't look for any bikes... and we need to fix that," another friend said.

This loss is the second they've faced this week. According to Nate's friends, another motorcyclist was lost to a crash on the freeway just days ago.

"Pay attention... pay attention when you're driving," loved ones implored Las Vegas drivers.

This is a developing story.